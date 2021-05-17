Barracks Marines Conduct Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps Post and relief

Sergeant Cameron Williams, 40th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, returns the National Ensign after receiving the title of newest Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 17, 2021. The Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps serves as the senior sergeant of the Corps, entrusted with carrying the National Ensign in ceremonies throughout the National Capital Region and across the nation. The Color Sergeant leads the official Color Guard Platoon at MBW at is responsible for training and preparing the Marines for future service in the operating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

