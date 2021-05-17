Barracks Marines Conduct Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps Post and relief

Colonel Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, Staff Sgt. Franklin D. Taft, 39th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Cameron Williams, 40th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, stand at the position of attention during the Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 17, 2021. The Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps serves as the senior sergeant of the Corps, entrusted with carrying the National Ensign in ceremonies throughout the National Capital Region and across the nation. The Color Sergeant leads the official Color Guard Platoon at MBW at is responsible for training and preparing the Marines for future service in the operating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

