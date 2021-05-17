Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barracks Marines Conduct Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps Post and relief [Image 17 of 24]

    Barracks Marines Conduct Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps Post and relief

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Staff Sgt. Franklin D. Taft, 39th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, passes the National Ensign to Sgt. Cameron Williams, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 17, 2021. The Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps serves as the senior sergeant of the Corps, entrusted with carrying the National Ensign in ceremonies throughout the National Capital Region and across the nation. The Color Sergeant leads the official Color Guard Platoon at MBW at is responsible for training and preparing the Marines for future service in the operating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    Marine Barracks
    Washington D.C.
    8th and I

