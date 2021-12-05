Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise [Image 14 of 21]

    USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hector Guemarez-Colon, Incident Commander with the 424th Air Base Squadron Fire Department, gives orders during a spill response exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 12, 2021. U.S. Army Garrison Benelux tested interoperability between its directorates and its tenant units when faced with a hazardous material spill scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
