U.S. Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron Fire Department simulate an oil tank leak during a spill response exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 12, 2021. U.S. Army Garrison Benelux tested interoperability between its directorates and tenant units when faced with a hazardous material spill scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6649383
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-BD610-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT