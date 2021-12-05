A U.S. Army Garrison Benelux staff member reviews spill response procedures during a spill response exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 12, 2021. The garrison tested interoperability between its directorates and its tenant units when faced with a hazardous material spill scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 04:31
|Photo ID:
|6649381
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-BD610-1142
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
