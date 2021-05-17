Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 builds k-spans to support Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona

210514-N-CE120-1004 YUMA, Ariz. (May 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 use a seamer machine to pinch multiple pieces of bent steel together for the k-spans. The Seabees are building k-spans, pre-engineered metal structures, at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training and completing high-quality construction projects before deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)
