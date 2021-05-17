Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 builds k-spans to support Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona [Image 1 of 9]

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Blevins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210514-N-CE120-1001 YUMA, Ariz. (May 14, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Leonardo Flores operates the ultimate building machine–a steel-producing factory on wheels–while Builder Constructionman Brendan Petrouich moves the steel tabs to create hangers for the k-spans. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are building k-spans, pre-engineered metal structures, at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training and completing high-quality construction projects before deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:06
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 builds k-spans to support Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Brandon Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

