Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 builds k-spans to support Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona

210514-N-CE120-1001 YUMA, Ariz. (May 14, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Leonardo Flores operates the ultimate building machine–a steel-producing factory on wheels–while Builder Constructionman Brendan Petrouich moves the steel tabs to create hangers for the k-spans. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are building k-spans, pre-engineered metal structures, at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training and completing high-quality construction projects before deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

