Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 builds k-spans to support Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona

210514-N-CE120-1003 YUMA, Ariz. (May 14, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Israel Garcia, Builder 3rd Class Scott Stahl, and Builder Constructionman Brendan Lewison, all assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, use a seamer machine to pinch two steel picks together for the k-spans. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building k-spans, pre-engineered metal structures, at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training and completing high-quality construction projects before deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

