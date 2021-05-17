NEX Bahrain held the grand re-opening of the Great American Bagel on May 17, 2021, after its recent renovation. As part of the renovation, the eatery has new countertops, new prep station for the rotisserie chickens, an additional soup station and a coffee service area. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6647738 VIRIN: 210517-N-QY289-0001 Resolution: 1600x941 Size: 235.72 KB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEX Bahrain celebrates newly renovated Great American Bagel [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.