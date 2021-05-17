Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Bahrain celebrates newly renovated Great American Bagel [Image 3 of 5]

    NEX Bahrain celebrates newly renovated Great American Bagel

    BAHRAIN

    05.17.2021

    NEX Bahrain held the grand re-opening of the Great American Bagel on May 17, 2021, after its recent renovation. As part of the renovation, the eatery has new countertops, new prep station for the rotisserie chickens, an additional soup station and a coffee service area. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

