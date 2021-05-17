CTF 56 EOD Conducts VBIED Training

210517-N-KZ419-1098 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 17, 2021) – A Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician, right, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, explains the components of a vehicle born improvised explosive device during training with Naval security forces assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain onboard NSA Bahrain, May 17. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

