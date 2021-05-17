CTF 56 EOD Conducts VBIED Training

210517-N-KZ419-1091 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 17, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Lucidious Witt, assigned to Naval security forces Bahrain, searches a vehicle during vehicle born improvised explosive device training with Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 17. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

