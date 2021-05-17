Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 EOD Conducts VBIED Training [Image 1 of 4]

    CTF 56 EOD Conducts VBIED Training

    BAHRAIN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210517-N-KZ419-1024 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 17, 2021) – A Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 sets up a simulated vehicle born improvised explosive device during training with Naval security forces assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain onboard NSA Bahrain, May 17. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    This work, CTF 56 EOD Conducts VBIED Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Navy EOD
    CTF 56
    Expeditionary Navy

