    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IRONHORSE assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    IRONHORSE assumption of Command

    POLAND

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Maj. George Gordon, executive officer, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “IRONHORSE,” stands in front of IRONHORSE Battalion command teams during the IRONHORSE assumption of command ceremony, Zagan, Poland, May 14. The assumption of command is a military tradition representing the transfer of authority and command of the IRONHORSE Brigade from Col. Ryan M. Hanson to Col. Jon W. Meredith. The IRONHORSE Brigade is currently deployed across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:58
    Photo ID: 6647499
    VIRIN: 210514-A-CH123-0007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRONHORSE assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRONHORSE assumption of Command

    TAGS

    IRONHORSE
    Poland
    First Team
    Change of Command
    1st ABCT
    Atlantic Resolve

