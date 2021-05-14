Maj. George Gordon, executive officer, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “IRONHORSE,” stands in front of IRONHORSE Battalion command teams during the IRONHORSE assumption of command ceremony, Zagan, Poland, May 14. The assumption of command is a military tradition representing the transfer of authority and command of the IRONHORSE Brigade from Col. Ryan M. Hanson to Col. Jon W. Meredith. The IRONHORSE Brigade is currently deployed across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Christopher “Ham” Hammond)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:58
|Photo ID:
|6647499
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-CH123-0007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IRONHORSE assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IRONHORSE assumption of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT