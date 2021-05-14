A Polish Army Band drummer plays the “Spirit of the Cav” during the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “IRONHORSE,” assumption of command ceremony, Zagan, Poland, May 14. The assumption of command is a military tradition representing the transfer of authority and command of the IRONHORSE Brigade from Col. Ryan M. Hanson, outgoing commander, to incoming commander, Col. Jon W. Meredith. The IRONHORSE Brigade is currently deployed across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

