    IRONHORSE assumption of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    IRONHORSE assumption of Command

    POLAND

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A Polish Army Band drummer plays the “Spirit of the Cav” during the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “IRONHORSE,” assumption of command ceremony, Zagan, Poland, May 14. The assumption of command is a military tradition representing the transfer of authority and command of the IRONHORSE Brigade from Col. Ryan M. Hanson, outgoing commander, to incoming commander, Col. Jon W. Meredith. The IRONHORSE Brigade is currently deployed across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRONHORSE assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRONHORSE assumption of Command

    IRONHORSE
    Poland
    First Team
    Change of Command
    1st ABCT
    Atlantic Resolve

