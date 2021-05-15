210515-N-NQ285-1031
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Ricardo Robledo, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire qualification exercise, May 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6646620
|VIRIN:
|210515-N-NQ285-1031
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|758.53 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
