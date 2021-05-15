Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

210515-N-NQ285-1056

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in a live-fire qualification exercise, May 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 05.15.2021