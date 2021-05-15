Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification [Image 4 of 4]

    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

    AT SEA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210515-N-NQ285-1085
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Ricardo Robledo, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), reloads an M240B machine gun during a live-fire qualification exercise, May 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 10:01
    Photo ID: 6646623
    VIRIN: 210515-N-NQ285-1085
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 788.02 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification
    Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT