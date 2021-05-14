210514-N-NQ285-1017

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Finzel, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), attends weapons familiarization training in the ship's classroom, May 14, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 09:57 Photo ID: 6646618 VIRIN: 210514-N-NQ285-1017 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 876.08 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.