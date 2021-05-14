210514-N-NQ285-1020
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Curtis Grafton, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Sailors on operating the ship's helm during a seamanship training team environment, May 14, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|05.14.2021
|05.16.2021 09:57
|6646617
|210514-N-NQ285-1020
|5097x3641
|741.56 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|1
|0
This work, Steady as She Goes [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
