210514-N-NQ285-1020

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Curtis Grafton, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Sailors on operating the ship's helm during a seamanship training team environment, May 14, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 09:57 Photo ID: 6646617 VIRIN: 210514-N-NQ285-1020 Resolution: 5097x3641 Size: 741.56 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steady as She Goes [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.