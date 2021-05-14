Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steady as She Goes [Image 3 of 5]

    Steady as She Goes

    AT SEA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210514-N-NQ285-1020
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Curtis Grafton, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Sailors on operating the ship's helm during a seamanship training team environment, May 14, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6646617
    VIRIN: 210514-N-NQ285-1020
    Resolution: 5097x3641
    Size: 741.56 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steady as She Goes [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

