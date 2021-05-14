Steady as She Goes

210514-N-NQ285-1041
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Lt. Thomas Nanartowich, left, the navigation officer aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Sailors on steering the ship during a seamanship training team environment, May 14, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
