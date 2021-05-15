New Army Officers

Twelve Cadets pinned on 2nd Lt. bars during a Commissioning Ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Daryl Guthrie, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, on May 15, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park, Winona, Minn. The new officers were part of the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Eagle Battalion ROTC program. Winona State University and Viterbo University, La Crosse, Wis., are also part of the ROTC program at UW La Crosse.

