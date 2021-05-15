Maj. Gen. Daryl Guthrie, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, leads ROTC Cadets in the Oath of Office during their Commissioning Ceremony on May 15, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park, Winona, Minn. The Cadets were from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Eagle Battalion ROTC program.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6646475
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-WE853-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|19.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oath of Office [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS
