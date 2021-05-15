Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC Commissioning Keynote Address [Image 1 of 3]

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Guthrie, right, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, was the keynote speaker at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Eagle Battalion Army ROTC Commissioning Ceremony held May 15, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park, Winona, MN.

    This work, ROTC Commissioning Keynote Address [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC
    88th Readiness Division

