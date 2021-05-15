Maj. Gen. Daryl Guthrie, right, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, was the keynote speaker at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Eagle Battalion Army ROTC Commissioning Ceremony held May 15, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park, Winona, MN.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 08:10 Photo ID: 6646471 VIRIN: 210515-A-WE853-1001 Resolution: 5439x3627 Size: 2.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC Commissioning Keynote Address [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.