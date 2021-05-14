210514-N-TT639-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Alma Gallegos, from Newman, Calif., inspects M4 magazines during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

