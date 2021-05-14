210514-N-TT639-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Daniel Glumm, from Bay City, Mich., operates a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6645833 VIRIN: 210514-N-TT639-1003 Resolution: 4007x2862 Size: 1.42 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.