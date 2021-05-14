210514-N-TT639-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Randy Barroso, right, from Worchester, Mass., gives a safety brief prior to a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6645827 VIRIN: 210514-N-TT639-1051 Resolution: 3579x2557 Size: 1.28 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.