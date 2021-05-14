Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name [Image 2 of 2]

    Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Kris Barcomb, 30th Operations Group commander, furls the inactivated 30th OG guidon during a base renaming and 30th Space Wing redesignation ceremony, May 14, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 21:37
    Photo ID: 6645824
    VIRIN: 210514-F-TD231-1357
    Resolution: 3378x2413
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name
    Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT