Vandenberg Honor Guard members present the colors at the start of a base renaming and 30th Space Wing redesignation ceremony, May 14, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 21:36
|Photo ID:
|6645823
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-IZ563-1060
|Resolution:
|7740x5288
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
