210505-N-US256-1015 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Autumn Spaeth, left, from Anna, Texas, conducts a respirator fit test aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6645747
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-US256-1015
|Resolution:
|2336x2847
|Size:
|944.85 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Sailors Conduct Respirator Fit Test [Image 5 of 5], by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT