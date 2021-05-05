210505-N-US256-1004 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2021) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a respirator fit test. GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6645736
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-US256-1004
|Resolution:
|3913x2875
|Size:
|727.79 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Sailors Conduct Respirator Fit Test [Image 5 of 5], by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT