GHWB Sailors Conduct Respirator Fit Test

210505-N-US256-1012 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Autumn Spaeth, left, from Anna, Texas, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jermaine Brown, from Florence, South Carolina, conduct a respirator fit test aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)

