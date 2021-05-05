Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors Conduct Respirator Fit Test [Image 3 of 5]

    GHWB Sailors Conduct Respirator Fit Test

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Bayley McMichael 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210505-N-US256-1012 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Autumn Spaeth, left, from Anna, Texas, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jermaine Brown, from Florence, South Carolina, conduct a respirator fit test aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Conduct Respirator Fit Test [Image 5 of 5], by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    respirator
    GHWB

