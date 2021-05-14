NASCAR team tours ISO Dock at Dover AFB

Garrett Smithley, NASCAR driver, and members of his team pose for a photo on top of a C-5M Super Galaxy during a tour of the isochronal dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 14, 2021. Smithley visited Dover AFB before racing in the NASCAR event at Dover International Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

