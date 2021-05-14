NASCAR team tours ISO Dock at Dover AFB

John Greim, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal dock controller, explains the maintenance process for a C-5M Super Galaxy to Garrett Smithley, NASCAR driver, and members of his team, during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 14, 2021. Smithley visited Dover AFB before racing in the NASCAR event at Dover International Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

