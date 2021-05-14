Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR team tours ISO Dock at Dover AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    NASCAR team tours ISO Dock at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley talks about maintenance tools with John Greim, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal dock controller, during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 14, 2021. Smithley visited Dover AFB before racing in the NASCAR event at Dover International Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 18:15
    Photo ID: 6645718
    VIRIN: 210514-F-UO935-1060
    Resolution: 3806x2625
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    NASCAR
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Maintenance Squadron

