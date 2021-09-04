Surviving Cancer: A Soldier's Story of Resilience, Perseverance and Taking on a New Leadership Role

Col. Cliffton Cornell, 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment Chief of Staff (right), passes the unit guidon to Capt. Theang Sterns, incoming commander (left). Sterns assumed command of the the 94th TD-FS Headquarters and Headquarters Company during the unit's change of command ceremony. The ceremony was held at Fort Lee's Combined Arms Support Command Headquarters to bid farewell to Capt. Alex Singh and welcomed Sterns as the 94th TD-FS HHC commander on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay, 94th TD-FS Public Affairs Office)

