Surviving Cancer: A Soldier's Story of Resilience, Perseverance and Taking on a New Leadership Role

Capt. Alex Singh, outgoing commander (left), passes the unit guidon to Col. Cliffton Cornell, 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment Chief of Staff (right). Singh relinquished his command during the 94th TD-FS Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of command ceremony. The ceremony was held at Fort Lee's Combined Arms Support Command Headquarters to bid farewell to Singh and welcome Capt. Theang Sterns as the 94th TD-FS HHC commander on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay, 94th TD-FS Public Affairs Office)

