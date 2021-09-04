Capt. Theang Sterns, incoming commander, gives remarks during the 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of ceremony at the Fort Lee's Combined Arms Support Command Headquarters. The ceremony was held to bid farewell to Capt. Alex Singh and welcomed Sterns as the 94th TD-FS HHC commander on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay, 94th TD-FS Public Affairs Office)
This work, Surviving Cancer: A Soldier's Story of Resilience, Perseverance and Taking on a New Leadership Role, by MAJ Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Surviving Cancer: A Soldier's Story of Resilience, Perseverance and Taking on a New Leadership Role
