(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Maj. Randy Wright, Col. Bill Annie, Col. Rodney Neely, Col. Marty Timko, Hunter Willis, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tom Willis and Penielle Willis gather on the flightline after returning from a training flight during a commander for the day event at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 13, 2021. Hunter Willis, a local area resident diagnosed with a terminal illness, was invited to the 167th to serve as the wing commander for the day. After he was sworn in as commander, Willis was mission briefed, flown on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft training mission and promoted his father, Tom Willis, to Lieutenant Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:03 Photo ID: 6644502 VIRIN: 210513-Z-WS080-1012 Resolution: 2120x1415 Size: 579.29 KB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Hosts Commander for the Day Event for Local Teen [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.