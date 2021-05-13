167th Hosts Commander for the Day Event for Local Teen

Hunter Willis zips up his flight suit after being shown the proper wear of dog tags by U.S. Air Force Col. Marty Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander, during a commander for the day event at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 13, 2021. Willis, a local area resident diagnosed with a terminal illness, was invited to the 167th to serve as the wing commander for the day. After he was sworn in as commander, Willis was mission briefed, flown on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft training mission and promoted his father, Tom Willis, to Lieutenant Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).
