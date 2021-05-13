Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Hosts Commander for the Day Event for Local Teen [Image 3 of 12]

    167th Hosts Commander for the Day Event for Local Teen

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Hunter Willis is sworn in as commander of the 167th Airlift Wing by U.S. Air Force Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander, during a commander for the day event at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 13, 2021. Willis, a local area resident diagnosed with a terminal illness, was invited to the 167th to serve as the wing commander for the day. After he was sworn in as commander, Willis was mission briefed, flown on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft training mission and promoted his father, Tom Willis, to Lieutenant Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:02
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Hosts Commander for the Day Event for Local Teen [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community
    commander
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW

