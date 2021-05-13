7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen

Lt. Gen. Scott. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, speaks with 80th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen during a 7th AF leadership visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. During their visit, Pleus and Chief Master Sgt. Philip Hudson, 7th AF command chief, visited many units in the Wolf Pack and coined outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

