    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Scott. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, speaks with 80th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen during a 7th AF leadership visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. During their visit, Pleus and Chief Master Sgt. Philip Hudson, 7th AF command chief, visited many units in the Wolf Pack and coined outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Air Force
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Crush em

