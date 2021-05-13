Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen [Image 5 of 8]

    7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Karen Tavarez, 8th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Phil Hudson, 7th Air Force command chief, about AFE during a 7th AF leadership visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. During the visit, Hudson toured many units around base, coined outstanding Airmen and held multiple mentorship sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 03:47
    Location: KR
    This work, 7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    7th Air Force
    8th Operations Support Squadron

