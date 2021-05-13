Senior Airman Karen Tavarez, 8th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Phil Hudson, 7th Air Force command chief, about AFE during a 7th AF leadership visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. During the visit, Hudson toured many units around base, coined outstanding Airmen and held multiple mentorship sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 03:47
|Photo ID:
|6644187
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-BZ793-0166
|Resolution:
|4909x3277
|Size:
|12.66 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT