Chief Master Sgt. Phil Hudson, 7th Air Force command chief, speaks with Staff Sgt. Andrew Grimm, 8th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, and 1st Lt. Manervia McDonald, 8th CPTS flight commander of financial analysis during a 7th AF leadership visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12, 2021. During the visit, Hudson toured many units around base, coined outstanding Airmen and held multiple mentorship sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 03:47 Photo ID: 6644186 VIRIN: 210512-F-BZ793-0293 Resolution: 5691x3799 Size: 15.65 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7 AF leadership recognized, mentored Wolf Pack Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.