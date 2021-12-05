Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-14 Fallon GUNEX [Image 3 of 4]

    HSC-14 Fallon GUNEX

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Lake Fultz 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210510-N-DN347-1268 FALLON, Nev. (May 11, 2021)
    Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) Reginald Harvey, from Allentown, Pa., rides in a MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during overland Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program (HARP) training at Naval Air Station, Fallon. HARP is hosted by Helicopter Sea Combat Weapons School Pacific (HSCWSP) and designed to enhance the HSC Community’s realistic war fighting training via joint operations in an austere environment. HSC-14 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Lake Fultz/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 01:23
    Photo ID: 6644107
    VIRIN: 210512-N-DN347-1268
    Resolution: 4800x3840
    Size: 861.48 KB
    Location: FALLON, NV, US 
    Hometown: ALLENTOWN, PA, US
    MH60S
    Sailors
    Fallon
    GUNEX

