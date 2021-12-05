HSC-14 Fallon GUNEX

210510-N-DN347-1262 FALLON, Nev. (May 11, 2021)

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Kris Strand, from San Diego, mans a GAU-21 machine gun in a MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during overland Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program (HARP) training at Naval Air Station (NAS), Fallon. HARP is hosted by Helicopter Sea Combat Weapons School Pacific (HSCWSP) and designed to enhance the HSC Community’s realistic war fighting training via joint operations in an austere environment. HSC-14 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Lake Fultz/Released)

