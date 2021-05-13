Wichita West HS Esports Team Vs Goats and Glory

210513-N-JH293-1032

WICHITA, Kan. (May 13, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Fischer, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, does an interview with a local media affiliate during an esports event in which Wichita West High School students competed against the U.S. Navy esports team, Goats & Glory, May 13, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

