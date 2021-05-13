Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wichita West HS Esports Team Vs Goats and Glory [Image 2 of 3]

    Wichita West HS Esports Team Vs Goats and Glory

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210513-N-JH293-1032
    WICHITA, Kan. (May 13, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Fischer, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, does an interview with a local media affiliate during an esports event in which Wichita West High School students competed against the U.S. Navy esports team, Goats & Glory, May 13, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wichita West HS Esports Team Vs Goats and Glory [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

