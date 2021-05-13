Wichita West HS Esports Team Vs Goats and Glory

210513-N-JH293-1007

WICHITA, Kan. (May 13, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Matthew Taylor, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, watches Wichita West High School students compete against the U.S. Navy esports team, Goats & Glory, during a friendly Valorant skirmish, May 13, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

