Wichita West HS Esports Team Vs Goats and Glory

WICHITA, Kan. (May 13, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Thomas Blaine, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, speaks with Wichita West High School students during an esports event with the school and the U.S. Navy’s esports team, Goats & Glory, May 13, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

